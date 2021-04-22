Radhe Trailer OUT: Salman Khan as an undercover cop faces off with Randeep Hooda to ‘clean up the city’ on Eid

Starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release worldwide on May 13. The trailer of Radhe has dropped and it is all about entertainment.

After a long wait, is back with a bang and the trailer of his much awaited film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is finally out. Featuring Salman, , Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles, Radhe trailer promises nothing but entertainment amid the grim times. The trailer was released today and it showcases Salman in a completely badass avatar. Disha is seen as his love interest in the film while Randeep will be seen as the antagonist.

In the trailer, we get to see Salman as an undercover cop who is on a mission to 'clean up the city' from the mess of drugs spread by the baddie Randeep Hooda. We also get to see how Salman aka Radhe ends up falling for Disha aka Dia in the film. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of the special dance number featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman along with another song 'Seeti Maar' featuring the superstar with Disha Patani. The trailer ends with Salman wishing fans 'Eid Mubarak.' The film that is coming out on the festival promises to be a complete mass entertainer

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited. The film shoot had begun in 2019 November and it went on uninterrupted till March 2020. However, in 2020, owing to the COVID 19 lockdown, the shoot was stalled and then in October, it began again. In just a few days, the entire shoot was completed and the release date also was announced to be Eid 2021.

Take a look:

However, owing to the rising COVID 19 cases, the makers of the film opted for a hybrid release where Salman and Disha starrer will release in theatres worldwide where COVID 19 precautions will be put in place and also will release on the same day on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. The date of release remains unchanged and it will hit the screens on May 13.

