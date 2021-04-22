Radhe Trailer Twitter Reaction: Netizens hail Salman Khan, Disha, Randeep Hooda's trailer; Call it mindblowing

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer is finally out. Fans are going gaga and dropping positive responses for the trailer.

The most awaited trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring , has finally released today. The film, which is slated to release on Eid this year, is already trending on social platforms. Fans loved the trailer and are going gaga over the first look. The trailer has received a positive and overwhelming response from the fans. Fans have flooded the comment section. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Salman shared the trailer link on his official Twitter handle. In the film, the actor will be seen as an undercover cop who has been given the duty of making the city drug-free. The Malang actress will be playing his love interest. Randeep is seen in a different avatar as he will be essaying the role of villain. One of a fan wrote, “#RadheTrailer is just DHAMAKEDAAR! This is what we all expected from this film and trailer bilkul waisa hai! Salman Khan's Swag is Unmatched Randeep Hooda is Mindblowing Disha Patani is amazing.”

Another wrote, “DHAMAKEDAAR MIND-BLOWING #RadheTrailer has provided more than what we all expected from it.”

The action-thriller is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios and will be produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life production private limited. Owing to the COVID 19 restrictions, film has opted for a multi-platform release. The film is releasing on May 13 in theatres, and on the same day, it will be released on ZEE5.

Also Read: Radhe Trailer OUT: Salman Khan as an undercover cop faces off with Randeep Hooda to ‘clean up the city’ on Eid

Credits :Salman Khan Twitter

Share your comment ×