Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: Did you know Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is part of cop drama?

The makers of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released the song as Seeti Maar and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been one of the most talked about movies of the year. The movie, which also stars , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead, happens to be a cop drama and features Salman in the titular role. While this Prabhudheva directorial is creating a lot of buzz, did you know Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also a part of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? No, she isn’t acting in the movie. Instead, she has lent her voice for the movie.

Yes! You read it right. She has turned into a playback singer for the cop drama. The news came into light after the makers had released the first song from the movie as Seeti Maar which has been featured on Salman and Disha. To note, Iulia has crooned the song with Kamaal Khan and this marks her first professional project with the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo star. Ever since the song has been released, Iulia has been showered with immense love by the netizens and hailed her talent.

Check out Radhe: Your Wanted Bhai song Seeti Maar:

Meanwhile, the song has been making the headlines as it is a remake of Allu Arjun’s song of the same name from the movie DJ: Duvvada Jagannadha. Soon after the release of Seeti Maar, Salman had hailed Allu Arjun and wrote, “Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun”.

Also Read: Allu Arjun thanks Salman Khan for sweet compliments: Looking forward for the Radhe magic on screens

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×