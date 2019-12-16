Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Guidelines imposed for cast & crew on the sets of Salman Khan starrer

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's sets will witness the imposition of certain rules and regulations on the cast and crew. Read further for more details.

Most often we hear about filmmakers introducing certain unsaid rules and regulations on the sets of their respective movies. Well, there are numerous reasons behind this including avoidance of photography on the sets, preventing tantrums of actors or directors and so on. Now, such kinds of rules and regulations have been imposed on the cast and crew of yet another upcoming Bollywood movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in which superstar will be portraying the titular role.

According to a report by Times of India, a board has been already put up which includes a total number of 15 guidelines. Some of these rules prohibit the use of inappropriate languages on the sets and avoidance of littering. Moreover, a special rule requires the people to maintain a buddy – system on the sets in order to help newcomers or juniors. No smoking and not carrying food into the sets are few more rules which need to be followed by everyone.

(ALSO READ: Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan, Disha Patani & others begin shooting for the cop drama)

For the unversed, similar guidelines were also followed on the sets of Bodyguard and Dabangg 3. Talking about Salman Khan, he is currently busy promoting Dabangg 3 which is going to be released on December 20, 2019. It also stars , Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles. Salman’s next movie is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva which is scheduled for an Eid 2020 release. It will also star , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

Credits :Times of India

Read More