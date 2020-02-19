Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Is this Jackie Shroff's look from Salman Khan starrer? Find out

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda have been creating a buzz since the announcement of the film was made.

, who was last seen in Dabangg 3 with Kiccha Sudeep, and Saiee Manjrekar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie also starring , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda have been creating a buzz since the announcement of the film was made by Salman himself on social media. Fans have been going crazy and eagerly waiting for the film to release. Recently, a few BTS pictures of Salman had surfaced online leaving his fans intrigued.

Today, we came across a BTS picture of Jackie Shroff from the sets of Radhe. We are not sure whether this is Jackie's actual look from the film or not. The picture was shared by a fan on social media. But Jackie looks unrecognizable in this pic. The actor is seen donning a fake white beard with nerdy glasses and a cap on his head. He is wearing a beige coloured shirt with a brown coloured jacket and pants. Looks like Jackie's character is of some elderly person in the film, hence the look. But our Bidu has aced this look also like a pro.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated for Eid 2020 release. Recently, Salman had jetted off to Goa to shoot for a schedule of the film. Salman has plans to entertain us in 2021 as well as the actor has announced his two films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde and Kick 2, booking Eid 2021 and Diwali 2021 already.

