Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai leaked by Tamilrockers: Salman Khan’s manager files complaint with Cyber cell

Hours after Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on OTT platforms, it was leaked by pirated websites. A written complaint has been filed over piracy concerns.

Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been making headlines since the film released on May 13. The actioner was released on the occasion of Eid and viewers watched it on OTT platforms. However, hours after the much-anticipated film’s release, it got leaked on pirated websites. Since the incident occurred, no FIR has been registered and cyber police have been trying to track the site source where the film was illegally uploaded. took to Twitter and warned people about the consequences of sharing pirated content online.

The actor urged people not to participate in piracy and called illegal streaming a ‘serious crime’. He expressed his disappointment about the piracy issue in a brief tweet. He wrote, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. In spite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally.” On Saturday, Salman’s manager filed a written complaint with the Cyber police station in Bandra Kurla Complex. The complaint filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. stated, “The Cyber Cell are probing the matter pertaining to the pirated version of the film ‘Radhe’ being circulated across messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram.”

Acknowledging the report, DCP for Cyber cell, Rashmi Karandikar stated that that they have received the written complaint and an inquiry has started for the same. “We have initiated an inquiry into the complaint received and the team will track the source of the sites on which the pirated videos have been uploaded,” said Karandikar.

