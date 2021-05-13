Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Prabhudeva says he has a lot of ‘love and respect’ for Salman Khan

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released today on the occasion of Eid. The director of the film, Prabhudeva opened up about working with Salman Khan for the project. Take a look.

starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on the occasion of Eid, as promised by the superstar. Prabhudeva directorial also stars , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. The movie was initially supposed to have a grand theatrical release. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions have been imposed and in order to ensure the safety of viewers, makers of the film decided to have a digital release. In a chat with The Times of India, Pradhudeva opened up about the blockbuster.

Speaking about the ongoing crisis in the country, the director told the outlet, “This is indeed a tough time for all of us, and we are all dealing with it in our own way.” He called the film a stress buster which would help viewers during the intense situation. Prabhudeva, who had previously worked with Salman in the 2009 release Wanted, explained that the actor gave him a ‘boost’ in Bollywood. Furthermore, he complimented the star and expressed how much he looks up to him. “I have a lot of love and respect for Salman sir. He has his own persona, and whatever our styles are, I have always loved him,” he added.

Prabudeva explained that working on the set was a ‘memorable’ experience considering how comfortable it is for him to work with Salman. He said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, he has been watching films from all genres to keep him busy. “During this phase, the one new thing that I have learned is to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life,” he added.

Also Read| Jackie Shroff lauds Salman Khan's Radhe; Calls it a 'festival that entertains audiences'

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×