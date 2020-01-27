Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Randeep Hooda jets off to Goa to start shooting for Salman Khan starrer

Salman Khan is already in Goa shooting for Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and will be joined by Diha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

is currently busy juggling between two projects - Colors reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 on weekends and his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also starring Randeep Hooda and was in news for going plastic-free. Randeep himself had shared a picture and announced this on his Instagram account. He wrote, "“Suno sabki, karo khud ki” #radhe is the first movie I’m working on which has done away with single use plastic bottles which were consumed in thousands earlier."

Today, the actor shared a picture of himself donning a blue t-shirt and blue denim. Randeep was leaning towards a big glass window while standing at the airport waiting for his flight. Sharing the picture, Randeep wrote, "There are only two ways to unravel.. one is to sleep, the other is to #travel #travelgram #outdoors #flying #shooting #goa #radhe." The actor is all set to jet off to Goa to shoot for Radhe. According to reports, Salman Khan is already in Goa shooting for the film. The film will wrap up by the end of next month. After Goa, the team will move to Bangkok, Thailand. The last schedule of the film will be done by February 21.

As per reports, the makers are confident that they will be all set with the film before its release date May 22. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff. It will be Disha's second collaboration with Salman Khan. She was first seen shaking a leg with the megastar in the song Slow Motion in his film Bharat. The movie also marks Salman's second collaboration with Randeep after Sultan.

