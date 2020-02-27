Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan in a BTS photo from the film's sets leaves us buzzing with excitement

A latest behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was shared on social media. Since then, fans have been excited to see their favourite bhaijaan in his cool element. Check it out.

A film that has been the talk of the town since it went floors is and starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman and Disha in the lead and was announced back in November 2019 with Dabangg 3’s teaser. The film’s shoot has been going on and rarely do we get to see behind-the-scenes photos from the sets as Salman’s strict ‘no phone’ rules also apply to Radhe. However, fan photos keep surfacing online and Salman never denies them selfies.

Amidst all the photos with fans, a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Radhe has fans buzzing with excitement and the reason is Salman’s look. Though we can’t get to see the front, Salman can be seen clad in a red and blue checkered shirt with cool black shades. While the photo didn’t reveal much, we can see that Bollywood’s bhaijaan can be seen sitting on the sets and the shoot seems to be in progress. The intriguing photo was shared by the cinematographer of the film.

While the announcement of the film was made with a video that Salman as the badass undercover cop, fans are waiting to see the teaser of the film. As per reports, Radhe’s shoot is almost complete and only the last leg of the same is going on. A day back, Disha also shared a video from the sets where she could be seen chanting ‘Radhe Radhe’ with her team. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film’s muhurat puja photos were also shared by Disha on social media and since then, fans are eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite star fin Radhe. Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Check out Salman Khan’s BTS photo:

Credits :Instagram

