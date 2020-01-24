Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda starrer goes plastic free; See Pic

After Varun Dhawan's Coolie No went plastic-free, Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai goes plastic-free too.

, who was last seen in Dabangg 3 is currently gearing up for his next action film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film brings back the deadly combination of Randeep Hooda and Salman after Sultan, but in Radhe, Salman will be locking horns with Randeep. There were reports that the duo is all set to begin the next shooting schedule in Goa. The two will soon begin shooting for the action scenes and their much-awaited face-off and it will be a 20 days shoot schedule set.

Recently, 's Coolie No 1 grabbed headlines after an announcement of the movie going plastic-free was made. And now, after Coolie No 1, it's time for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to go plastic-free. Randeep himself has shared a picture and announced this on his Instagram account. He wrote, "“Suno sabki, karo khud ki” #radhe is the first movie I’m working on which has done away with single use plastic bottles which were consumed in thousands earlier @beingsalmankhan @skfilmsofficial @sohailkhanofficial @dishapatani @apnabhidu #environment #saynotoplastic #marinelife #marinelitter @moefccgoi @unep."

Check out Randeep Hooda's post here:

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patnai and Jackie Shroff. It will be Disha's second collaboration with Salman Khan. She was first seen shaking a leg with the megastar in the song Slow Motion in his film Bharat. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated for Eid 2020 release. Salman has plans to entertain us in 2021 as well as the actor has announced his two films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2, booking Eid 2021 and Diwali 2021 already.

