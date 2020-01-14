Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan ditches his fancy car and chooses to cycle to the sets of the film

Salman Khan once again ditched his car and was recently spotted cycling in the streets of Mumbai. Salman Khan's fans spotted the actor and have shared few videos of him cycling on their social media accounts.

was last seen in Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3 with , Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar. The movie received mixed reactions from the audience as well as the critics. Salman is currently busy juggling between two projects. The actor is busy shooting for Colors reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 on weekends as well as for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We all know how much does the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor loves to cycle. He is now and then spotted cycling in Mumbai.

Salman who most of the time ditches his car was recently spotted cycling in the streets of Mumbai. Salman Khan's fans spotted the actor and have shared few videos of him cycling on their social media accounts. According to TOI, as per reports, Salman was shooting for a song titled Knock Knock Tera Baap Aaya in Dhobi Ghat last week. Since Salman stays in Bandra he chose to travel by cycle to Mahalaxmi. The reports also said that while shooting for an action sequence in Malad East on Sunday, Salman again chose to use his cycle to reach the venue.

Check out Salman Khan's video here:

The Dabangg 3 actor was recently in the news when he surprised his fans by announcing his next project on social media. Titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the movie is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie will release on Eid 2021. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Reel Life Productions Private Limited. The movie also stars , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is scheduled to be released on 22 May 2020.

