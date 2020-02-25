Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan poses with his lookalike Parvez Kazi's daughter on the film's sets

Directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will be collaborating with Randeep Hooda and once again in the film. He has worked with Randeep in Sultan and Kick and with Disha in Bharat. The film also stars Jackie Shroff. Praising Salman in an interview, director Prabhudheva said that Bhaijaan does 16 to 18 retakes, even when there is no need to because bhai is particular about perfection and doesn’t want to leave his directors even slightly dissatisfied.

While everyone is excited and eagerly waiting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's trailer, fans have been sharing some glimpses of Salman from the sets of Radhe. Recently, a picture of Salman posing with Parvez Kazi's daughter has been doing rounds on social media. In the picture, we can see our Chulbul Pandey is flashing his smile and has his arms around Parvez's daughter's shoulder while posing for a perfect picture. We all know Salman's love for kids and this pic proves it again. For the uninitiated, Parvez Kazi is Salman's lookalike and body double. Another picture of Salman riding his Being Human cycle on the sets has also gone viral on social media.

Directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, Radhe will hit the screens on Eid 2020. Post Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will be seen romancing Pooja Hedge. It will go on floors soon. And recently, we got to know that Salman is said to be remaking the Hindi version of Marathi movie, Mulshi Pattern (2018), directed by Pravin Tarde. The yet-untitled film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and will have Salman’s character chasing Aayush Sharma (who plays a gangster in the movie).

