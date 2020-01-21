Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda gear up for face off as they shoot for next schedule

Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda gear up for their face off as they shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's next schedule.

After ending 2019 with a bang, has more to offer! The actor entertained us with Dabangg 3 lately and is now gearing up for his next crowd-puller. Salman will soon be treating his fans with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the sequel of his 2009 film Wanted and the actor is currently shooting for the same. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and the duo is all set to begin the next shooting schedule in Goa. The two will soon begin shooting for the action scenes and their much-awaited face-off.

As per a report by Times Of India, it will be a 20 days shoot schedule set in Goa. The filming will take place at real locations in the city. The film promises a high dose of action and a chase sequence between Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. , playing the female lead in the film is to join the crew in Goa. The leading pair will be shooting for a song in Goa. It will be Disha's second collaboration with Salman Khan. She was first seen shaking a leg with the megastar in the song Slow Motion in his film Bharat.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated for Eid 2020 release. Salman has plans to entertain us in 2021 as well as the actor has announced his two films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2, booking Eid 2021 and Diwali 2021 already.

Credits :Times Of India

