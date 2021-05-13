Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan starrer cop drama gets leaked online hours after release

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has become the recent target of piracy and was made available for free download online.

has been all over the news today courtesy the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The cop drama, which has been helmed by Prabhudheva, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and was touted to be the superstar’s Eidi to his massive fan following. And after creating a lot of buzz, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally released on the OTT platform and has witnessed a grand opening. Although it got mixed reviews from the audience, still it went on to be the talk of the town.

And now, as per the recent update, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has fallen prey to piracy. It is reported that the Prabhudheva directorial has been leaked online by piracy giant Tamilrockers. The media reports suggested that the movie was leaked online within hours of its release on a digital platform and was available for free download in HD quality on the website. While piracy is a menace that Bollywood filmmakers are still trying to curb, all the efforts seem to be going in vain and this piracy is affecting the business of all the movies.

Meanwhile, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai happens to be Salman’s third collaboration with choreographer turned director Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from Salman, the movie also features and Jackie Shroff in the lead. Besides, it also had Randeep Hooda playing the role of the lead antagonist and was seen locking horns with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star on the screen.

