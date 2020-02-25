Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan's adorable video with a cute fan from sets is winning hearts; WATCH

Salman Khan, who is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is grabbing the eyeballs after his cute video with a little fan surfaced on social media.

is one of the superstars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following and his fans come from different age groups. From kids to senior citizens everyone has been in awe of the Dabangg 3 star’s performance and shower endless love on him. Needless to say, Salman has always been overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way and often obliges his fans with a selfie and other special gestures. And when it comes to kids, Salman’s love knows no bound.

To note, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is quite popular among kids and shares a great rapport with them. So, when a cute fan met him on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, it led to several cute moments and the video of the same is going viral for all the right reasons. In the video, a cute little girl wearing a pink top and a pair of denims was spotted with Salman on the sets of the cop drama. While Salman couldn’t get off the little munchkin’s cuteness, he was seen wrapping his arms around her affectionately and was planting a kiss on her cheek. This awwdorable video is going viral on social media and fans are in awe of Salman and the little girl’s cute moments.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s video with a cute fan from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai sets:

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the cop drama is being helmed by choreographer turned director Prabhudheva. Also starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, the movie is slated to release on Eid this year.

Credits :Instagram

