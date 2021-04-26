Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai song Seeti Maar: Netizens compare Salman’s track with Allu Arjun’s charming movies

As makers have released the first track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as Seeti Maar, here’s what the netizens have to say about the song.

has been all over the news ever since the makers have released the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie, which has been helmed by choreographer-actor turned director Prabhudheva, happens to be a cop drama with Salman playing the titular role and has been among the most talked about releases of the year. And while the audience is looking forward to the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the makers have released the first song from the movie as Seeti Maar which has been shot on Salman and .

Interestingly, Seeti Maar has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. To note, Salman’s song is the remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s song of the same name from the movie DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. Ever since the song has been released, the netizens have been seen comparing the song with Allu Arjun’s track. In fact, while fans continue to be in awe of Allu Arjun’s moves, they don’t seem to be much pleased with Salman’s performance. One of the Twitter users wrote, “You can copy Allu Arjun's song but never ever match his style, swag and dance skills.”

Take a look at tweets for Salman Khan’s Seeti Maar.

You can copy Allu Arjun's song but never ever match his style, swag and dance skills.@alluarjun#SeetiMaar#Seetimaarr pic.twitter.com/QXspIwlpUX — RAVI RAJPUROHIT (@Imrvrajpurohit) April 26, 2021

The original seeti maar song where as usual AA dances like a dream ! Why did that SK even attempted it #AlluArjun https://t.co/uOiKdvWlhq — phalguni (@Falguni1802) April 26, 2021

Both songs are good. Allu with fantastic dance moves and salman as usual in his own style makes this song beutiful and attractive. #SalmanKhan #AlluArjun — vikas kumar (@bansal90vicky) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the movie will feature Randeep Hooda as a lead antagonist and will mark his third collaboration with Salman after Kick and Sultan. The cop drama, which was supposed to have a theatrical release this year, will now have a digital release on EID.

