Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star Salman Khan is full of swag as he poses with bodyguards on the film's sets

As Salman Khan is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, a new picture from the sets of him surfaced on social media wherein he was seen posing with bodyguards

is one of the actors in Bollywood who is not just winning hearts with his acting prowess but his swag on the big screen is also indomitable. The superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following, never fails to leave his fan mesmerized with his onscreen presence. Interestingly, not just on the silver screen, Salman’s aura of the screen is also something that makes fans skip a heartbeat. In fact, thousands of fans throng outside his residence every now and then to get a glimpse of the Dabangg 3 star.

To note, Salman, who is touted to be one of the humble stars in Bollywood, often obliges his fans with a selfie. And one such selfie of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan from the sets of his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is doing the round wherein he is seen posing with two bodyguards dressed in black. To note, the bodyguards aren’t a new entry in Salman’s security squad. Instead, they happen to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s personal bodyguard. Meanwhile, wearing a white t-shirt with denims Salman looked dapper as he flaunted his Dabangg swag in the picture.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s new pic from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai sets:

Latest pic of SK about last night Follow me for more updates of SK

@beingshahbaaz17#SalmanKhan #Radhe pic.twitter.com/nZdsNt4UD9 — being.shahbaaz (@beingshahbaaz17) February 26, 2020

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the cop drama is being helmed by Prabhudheva and marks the choreographer turned director’s third collaboration with Salman. The duo had earlier worked in Wanted and Dabangg 3. Also starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid this year.

Credits :Twitter

