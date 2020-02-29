  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star Salman Khan looks dapper in casuals in THIS UNSEEN pic from the sets

As Salman Khan is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, here’s another new pic of the superstar from the sets of the cop drama.
4344 reads Mumbai
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star Salman Khan looks dapper in casuals in THIS UNSEEN pic from the setsRadhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star Salman Khan looks dapper in casuals in THIS UNSEEN pic from the sets
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Think about one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood and superstar Salman Khan will certainly top the list. The actor has instigated several fashion trends in the industry and his swag (both off and on the silver) has won millions of hearts. Be it a formal look or a casual look, Salman’s fashion statements are always a thing among the millennials. And while the Dabangg 3 star is busy with his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the fans are always eager to get hold of new pics from the sets of the cop drama.

Recently, we got our hands on an unseen picture from the sets of the movie wherein Salman was looking dapper in casuals. The Sultan star was seen wearing a light grey coloured t-shirt with blackish grey jeans along with a gold chain. In the picture, Salman was seen posing with a television actor on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the background, one could see the vanity van with the crew and a police man.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s latest picture from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@BeingSalmanKhan with Ajay Kumar on the set of Radhe today. (February 27, 2020)

A post shared by Being_Armaan_skF (@mysalmankhan143_) on

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the movie will star Salman in the role of a cop and will be helmed by Prabhudheva. Interestingly, the movie will mark Prabhudheva’s second collaboration with the superstar after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from Salman, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also star Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles and will be hitting the screens on Eid this year.

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement