Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star Salman Khan looks dapper in his black shirt, denims at a party; See Pic

Salman Khan, who is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, impresses the fashion police in his semi casual outfit.

is one of the most stylish actors in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. Be it a casual appearance, red carpet look, a party look, on the sets and also on the silver screen, the superstar’s style statements are always a rage among the fans for all the right reason. Interestingly, the Dabangg 3 star also makes sure to send the paparazzi in a tizzy every time he steps out and often sends a new trend with his fashion statements.

Keeping up with the trajectory of impressing the fashion police, Salman recently made heads turn with an uber cool appearance at a party. In a picture shared by a fan club, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star was seen donning semi-formal attire wherein he paired a stunning black shirt with a trendy black jacket and denims. Salman was seen posing with one hand in the pocket of his denims and his swag did make his fans skip a heartbeat.

Take a look at Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star Salman Khan’s latest pic from a party:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan has two interesting movies in the pipeline as of now. The superstar is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the cop drama also stars , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff and is slated to release on Eid this year. Besides, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

