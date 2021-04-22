Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer: 5 times Salman Khan’s cop drama reminded us of Wanted

As the makers have unveiled the much awaited trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, there have been frequent comparisons between the movie with Salman Khan’s 2009 release Wanted.

It’s been a while since ’s fans have been waiting to witness his magic on the big screen. While the actor had made headlines with his stint as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, all eyes have been on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the cop drama marks Salman’s third collaboration with the choreographer turned director after Wanted and Dabangg 3 and it has been among the most talked about releases of the year. And while fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers had finally released the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai today.

The trailer had opened with a bang and gave a glimpse of Salman’s yet another dhamakedar performance. To note, the cop drama also features and Jackie Shroff in key roles while Randeep Hooda will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the movie. Ever since the trailer has been released, it has got the audience brimming with an opinion and many claimed that it did made the viewers nostalgic about the 2009 release Wanted. So, as everyone looks forward to the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, here are the similarities between and the cop drama and Radhe:

Salman Khan’s looks

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star, who had played the lead role in Wanted, had started the trend of check shirt with his 2009 release and it was loved massively by the fans. And guess what, Salman is not just reprising his role of Radhe from Wanted in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but he has also carried forward his love for check shirt in the upcoming cop drama.

Dialogues

Who doesn’t remember Salman’s popular dialogue from Wanted – ‘Ek baar Jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir mai apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta’? Well, the superstar was seen mouthing this dialogue in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as well. This isn’t all. There have been other similar dialogues as well which will often remind you about Wanted.

Fight Against Drugs

Wanted had a storyline of an undercover cop fighting against a drug mafia in the city. Interestingly, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also revolves around a similar storyline wherein Salman will be seen fighting against a drug lord and will leave no stone unturned to bring justice to the citizens and ‘clean the city’

Prabhudheva

Wanted marked Salman’s first collaboration with actor-choreographer turned director Prabhudheva. And while the actor and director duo’s collaboration was loved by the audience, they had come together once again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which will mark their third collaboration. Just like Salman’s previous two projects, this cop drama also features some catchy dialogues and high octane action sequences.

Govind Namdev

Senior actor Govind Namdev played a key role in Wanted. He was seen as a senior police officer who was fighting against the drug mafia and had to Radhe aka Salman’s help to eliminate the mafia. The story is quite similar in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as well, wherein Govind will be seen playing a similar role and will once again seek Radhe’s help.

Also Read: Radhe Trailer OUT: Salman Khan as an undercover cop faces off with Randeep Hooda to ‘clean up the city’ on Eid

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×