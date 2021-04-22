Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff and others hail Salman Khan starrer

As the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have unveiled the trailer today, several celebs took to social media to root for the cop drama.

has been the talk of the town ever since the makers have unveiled the trailer of his much awaited movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The cop drama, which has been helmed by Prabhudheva, has been one of the most awaited movies of the year and will be seen playing the titular role. And while fans had been eagerly waiting for the movie, the trailer had opened with a bang and has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. In fact, several celebs have also taken to social media to sing praises for the trailer.

Salman’s dear friend Suniel Shetty sent best wishes to the team of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and lauded the trailer. He wrote, “Loving the #RadheTrailer and really looking forward to this super entertainer. @BeingSalmanKhan, @bindasbhidu, @PDdancing @patel_jordy and the entire team of #Radhe, wish you all the very best!”. Riteish also rooted for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and stated that no one can match Salman’s swag. “Blockbuster Trailer..... #RadheYourMostWantedBhai @BeingSalmanKhan bhau no one can match your swag.... !!! @DishPatani you are looking smashing!!! @RandeepHooda.”

Take a look at celeb reaction for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai:

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the movie also features , Jackie Shroff in the lead. On the other hand, Randeep Hooda will be seen playing the role of lead antagonist and it will mark his third collaboration with Salman after Kick and Sultan. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be having a digital release on May 13 this year.

