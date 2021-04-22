Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer: Salman starrer paves way for meme fest as netizens compare it with Wanted
Salman Khan has been all over the social media today courtesy the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which released today. The movie has been among the most awaited releases of the year and ever since the makers have released the trailer, this cop drama has got everyone brimming with an opinion. To note, while Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai happens to be the sequel of the 2009 release Wanted, Salman was seen reprising his role of Radhe in the movie.
While the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer has opened with a bang, it also sparked a meme fest on social media. From dialogues to the action sequences, the social media has been witnessing endless memes regarding the cop drama. This isn’t all. The audience was also seen comparing it with Salman’s Wanted and Race 3 as they expressed their disappointment towards the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Interestingly, the netizens were seen drawing endless comparisons between Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Wanted and Race 3.
Take a look at Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai meme:
Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the cop drama has been helmed by Prabhudheva and also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. To note, Randeep will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the movie and was seen in a never seen before avatar. The cop drama, which was slated to have a theatrical release earlier, will now be having a digital release on May 13.
Also Read: Radhe Trailer OUT: Salman Khan as an undercover cop faces off with Randeep Hooda to ‘clean up the city’ on Eid
Now making meme is an employment and the ppl who make memes are called Memers. Ghor Kaliyuga. Salman is 1000000000 times better than these memers.