Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer: Tiger Shroff is in awe of Jackie Shroff; Calls him the most handsome hero

As Jackie Shroff will be seen playing a key role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Tiger Shroff can’t stop gushing about his father.

fans have got the biggest surprise of the year today as the much awaited trailer of his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released today. The movie happens to be the sequel of the 2009 release Wanted and has been among one of the most awaited releases of the year. And ever since the makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie, it has got the social media going gaga. Not just commoners, but several celebrities have also been singing praises for this Salman starrer.

Amid this, Tiger Shroff also took to his Instagram stories and sang praises for his father Jackie Shroff who also plays a key role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The War star shared a still of Jackie from the trailer wherein he was seen in a conversation with Salman and the young star was in awe of his daddy’s charm. He captioned the image as, “Still the most handsome hero” along with a heart emoticon.

Apart from Salman and Jackie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars , Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati in key roles. While the cop drama is helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie will be marking Salman’s third collaboration with Randeep after Kick and Sultan. Interestingly, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was slated to have a theatrical release, will be having a digital release on Eid this year.

