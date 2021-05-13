  1. Home
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Twitter Review: Netizens disappointed with Salman Khan & Disha Patani’s cop drama

As Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has released today, here’s what the netizens have to say about the movie.
4432 reads Mumbai
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Twitter Review: Netizens disappointed with Salman Khan & Disha Patani's cop drama
Salman Khan has been making the headlines ever since his much talked about cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was announced. And while this Prabhudheva directorial has been among the much anticipated release of the year, everything about this movie has been creating a lot of buzz, be it the trailer, the songs or the dialogues. And now, after all the buzz, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally opened on digital platform and it has got the social media buzzing with an opinion.

It appears to be that the netizens have given it a mixed reaction. While some did laud the cop drama, a majority of the audience wasn’t much pleased with the movie. Expressing the disappointment, a Twitter user wrote, “Writing of #Radhe is so bad that #RandeepHooda chose only 5 dialogues in whole movie. #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #SalmanKhan CELEBRATE EID WITH RADHE Pathetic.” On the other hand, the audience did hail Randeep Hooda’s performance as he played the role of lead antagonist. “@RandeepHooda is the only  good thing in #Radhe, what a actor man, no matter how the film is but he never fails to impress his audience. Rana,” a Twitter user tweeted.

Take a look at tweets about Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai:

To note, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai marks Salman’s third collaboration with Randeep after Kick and Sultan. Apart from Salman and Randeep, the cop drama also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in the lead. Interestingly, it also marks the superstar’s third project with choreographer turned director Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. What are your reviews for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Radhe movie review: Salman Khan’s film fails to impress or entertain; Disha Patani's act is mere interruption

Credits :Twitter

