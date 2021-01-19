Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai vs Satyamev Jayate 2: Salman Khan, John Abraham to lock horns at BO on Eid 2021

Salman Khan, who is gearing up to play a cop once again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be witnessing a box office clash with John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2.

, who was last seen in Dabangg 3 on the silver screen, has come up with a big surprise for the fans today. While the superstar’s massive fan following has been missing his presence on the big screen, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has revealed that his much talked about movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be making his way to the theatres this year. Sharing the big news, Salman stated that his cop drama will be releasing on Eid 2021.

While his fans are undoubtedly excited about the movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be witnessing a box office clash with John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2. To recall, John had shared the poster of his movie in December last year and confirmed that Satyamev Jayate 2, which also features Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead, will be hitting the theatres on May 12, 2021. Needless to say, the audience is certainly excited about this box office clash and adding on to their excitement, both Salman and John will be seen playing the role of cops in their respective movies.

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the cop drama will be helmed by Prabhudheva and will mark the director’s third collaboration with Salman after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also feature and Randeep Hooda in key roles and has been jointly produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

