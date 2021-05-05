Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's Title Track Released: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove to the upbeat number

The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released the title track of the film. The film is releasing on Eid this year.

The makers of the higly-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanter Bhai have finally released the title track of the film. It was a long-awaited song as the makers have already released two songs from the film. The other songs ‘Seeti Maar’ and “Dil De Diya’ are popular among the audience. The title track song features and . Ahead of its release, the song has been trending on social platforms. In the film, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff will also be seen in key roles apart from the main leads.

Sharing the link, the Bharat actor wrote, "#RadheTitleTrack..This too shall pass and god willing with all human support. Eradicate hatred. Radhe Radhe Radhe." The video opens up with the lead actors showing their swag. Salman Khan is trying to show about his character in the film. He will be seen playing an undercover cop who is not scared of anyone. He is loved by everyone for his good nature. The song has been composed by Wajid Khan (of Sajid-Wajid duo). It is one of his last compositions. He left for the heavenly abode last year due to organ failure and COVID-19. The track is choreographed by Mudassar Khan and has been written and sung by Sajid.

Fans dropped messages and appreciated the actor for his swag dance. The first two songs Seeti Maar and Dil De Diya are already trending on social media platforms.

Listen to the song here:

The announcement of the song was done by the lead actor on social media. He shared a new poster wherein the superstar was seen dressed in a black suit. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and will be releasing on Eid this year.

