Radhika Apte drops PIC of pumping breastmilk at BAFTAs while holding champagne, opens up on challenges of working as new mom

Actress Radhika Apte and her husband Benedict Taylor welcomed their first child in December 2024. This Tuesday, she shared a candid behind-the-scenes moment from her red carpet appearance at the 2025 BAFTA Awards. In the photo, the actress is seen breast pumping, reflecting on how she attended the prestigious awards just two months after giving birth.

On Tuesday (February 18), Radhika Apte shared a candid photo on Instagram, where she was seen standing inside a bathroom, pumping breast milk while holding a champagne glass in the other hand. She smiled as she posed in a chic yet comfy satin lavender outfit.

The actress juggled breast-pumping with attending the BAFTAs in London, and in her caption, she expressed gratitude towards Natasha for helping make the experience smoother.

Radhika wrote, "I have to thank Natasha for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs." The actress thanked her for arranging her itinerary around her pumping schedule and for accompanying her to the bathroom to express milk.

She also appreciated her thoughtful gesture of bringing her champagne in the loo, saying, “It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, but this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated.” Using hashtags like #breastfeeding, #postpartum, and #breastpump, the actress emphasized the challenges of managing motherhood alongside her career.

Earlier, Radhika posted a series of photos from the BAFTA Awards on her social media, celebrating her first major outing after giving birth. She shared her excitement about Sister Midnight being nominated for Outstanding Debut at the 78th BAFTA Awards, thanking her amazing team for their support as she juggled new motherhood with the event.

Sister Midnight, a comedy-horror directed by Karan Kandhari in his debut, features Radhika in the role of a woman forced into an unhappy arranged marriage. The film was recognized for its contribution to British cinema at the prestigious awards.

Meanwhile, in December of last year, Radhika Apte announced the birth of her child with husband Benedict Taylor. She shared a heartfelt photograph on Instagram, where she was breastfeeding her newborn, marking her return to work after maternity leave.

Radhika and Benedict, who married in 2012, first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London on a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance.