Radhika Apte is excited for the audiences around the world to watch her film 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Actress Radhika Apte says peeling the layers of her character in upcoming film "Raat Akeli Hai" was an inspiring challenge.

The trailer of the film was released on Friday. The movie promises to take the audience on a mysterious journey, as police officer Jatil Yadav investigates a murder of powerful local politician.

"The crime thriller explores the lives of various family members while the murder of its patriarch is being investigated. I play the character of Radha, the new bride of the deceased, who is stubborn, feisty, arrogant and yet mysterious," Radhika said, adding: "She alternates between suspicion and being vulnerable. To peel the layers of her character has been an inspiring challenge for me. Honey Trehan's vision is truly unparalleled and I can't wait for audiences around the world to watch it."

"Raat Akeli Hai" is the story of a high profile murder in small town India that sends a tough yet narrow-minded police officer on a twisted investigation, as he navigates deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim's family, having to battle the inherent patriarchy within himself in the process.

It marks casting director Honey Trehaan's directorial debut, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Nawazuddin plays the role of Jatil Yadav, and feels "Raat Akeli Hai" is the kind of story that draws "you in immediately and takes you along the winding journey".

"I play the role of inspector who is investigating the murder of a powerful man. A complex character, Jatil is a social misfit and awkward around women. He is always in the search of justice -- and does not rest until he finds out the truth," he added.

Talking about the film, Trehan said: "Crime thrillers have always been one of my favourite genres in cinema, right from the early noir films of the 40s to Hitchcock's 'wrong man' films and Agatha Christie's whodunnits. I always wanted to tell a story that is grounded in the reality that I know, while also honouring the classical features of a noir thriller and that is what 'Raat Akeli Hai' is."

"Raat Akeli Hai" will be released on Netflix on July 31.

Credits :IANS

