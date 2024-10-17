Radhika Apte expecting first child: All you need to know about her husband Benedict Taylor

Radhika Apte is expecting her first child! The celebrated actress, renowned for her performances in Netflix's Sacred Games and various Bollywood films, delighted fans at the UK premiere of her movie Sister Midnight on October 16, 2024.

Wearing a gorgeous black off-shoulder ensemble, she proudly displayed her baby bump on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival. This announcement marks a momentous occasion in her life as she prepares to embrace motherhood with her husband, British composer Benedict Taylor. Scroll down to know all about her husband!

Benedict Taylor is more than just Radhika’s partner; he is a talented musician in his own right. An avant-garde violist, violinist, and composer from Britain, Taylor has established himself in contemporary composition and modern string performance.

His diverse body of work encompasses a wide range of artistic fields, including live performances, film scores, theater productions, contemporary dance, art installations, and electroacoustic pieces.

Benedict has not only been involved in the British and European music scenes but has also crafted unique music for numerous Indian projects, such as Udta Punjab, Paatal Lok, Son Chiriya, Qarib Qarib Single, and Nil Battey Sannata, among others.

He collaborates with musician Naren, and together they are known as 'Naren & Benedict.' Additionally, Benedict tends to keep his personal life private and away from the limelight.

According to reports, Taylor and Apte's romance started in 2011 when they crossed paths in London while she was pursuing her studies in contemporary dance. Despite the challenges posed by a long-distance relationship—especially prior to the pandemic—the couple has managed to stay connected.

In a previous interview, Radhika shared that they made it a priority to see each other every month. She mentioned that either Benedict would visit India, or she would travel to London.

They tied the knot in 2012 after successfully managing the challenges of being apart due to their busy careers. A year later, they held an official ceremony to celebrate their union. According to India Today, Radhika amusingly mentioned that she and all their guests were so indulged at their small wedding that no one took any photos.

Both Radhika and Benedict tend to shy away from the media. They prefer to keep their personal lives private and seldom share updates on their social media profiles.

