Radhika Apte feels the newer generation ‘looks like AI’: Massive lips, cheekbones…

Radhika Apte has often been vocal about the beauty standards that exist in Bollywood, and in an interview last year, she revealed that she was asked to get a nose job, breast implants, and botox done when she joined the film industry. However, she said that she would never do so. Now, in a recent interview, Radhika Apte shared her views on plastic surgery, and said that she feels the newer generation looks alike.

Radhika Apte says the newer generation ‘looks the same’

In a conversation with Puja Talwar, Radhika Apte shared her views on plastic surgeries, and when asked about the newer generation looking alike, Radhika said, “Plastic surgery is a big thing. Everybody is doing it, to each of its own really.” She agreed that people look like clones, and said, “Everybody looks the same literally. They look like AI, like massive lips and cheekbones, whatever I don't know… They look the same, which is strange.” She further added that the filters on Instagram also make people look like AI, giving them certain sharp features that look plastic. “But, our filters, on Instagram and everything, are the same as well. They make people look quite AI. I don't know, what is AI, I keep saying AI but what I mean is like certain sharp features and like a bit of plastic, I don't know…,” said Radhika.

When asked whether the idea of being comfortable in one’s own skin is getting diluted, Radhika said, “I say that because I want to be happy and any kind of insecurity, whether it’s your career insecurity, or how you look- the more you indulge in it, it only aggravates.” She further added that it’s a myth that the insecurities go away once you succeed. “Once you jump in it, it’s just a downward thing. which is why I am trying to keep myself away from it and safe from it,” said Radhika Apte.

Radhika Apte’s spy comedy Mrs Undercover premiered on April 14th on Zee5. It also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma. Before this, Radhika Apte was seen in the film Monica, O My Darling, which was released in November 2022 on Netflix.

