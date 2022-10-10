Radhika Apte lauds Hrithik Roshan's fitness; Opens up on long-distance marriage with Benedict Taylor

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry. She is known for her works in popular films namely Pad Man, Andhadhun, Phobia, Sacred Games, and Lust Stories to name a few. With her latest film Vikram Vedha , wherein she plays the lead role alongside actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan , it is clearly evident that the young 37-year-old actress continues to touch new benchmarks in her career.

Recently, she opened up on how she feels about working with actor Hrithik Roshan on screen and what she loves about him the most. She, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said, “His dedication to fitness.”

Radhika Apte on her relationship with her husband Benedict Taylor

While interacting with Bollywood Hungama further, Radhika Apte spoke about her marriage with Benedict Taylor and what challenges she faced, if any, post-marriage. Radhika highlighted about her long-distance relationship with Taylor and said, “I had a long-distance marriage till COVID happened. Now we are spending so much time together, it is marriage chapter two! In the beginning, it was so sad to be away, it was really heartbreaking. Now again I think, ‘Oh my God I won’t be able to see him for a bit’ that really hurts me. But we are trying to spend more time now.”

She added, “Long distance relationship is really hard. But if you want to make it work, you can make it work. We made it work; I don’t know how. We wanted the same thing and loved each other’s company. Giving each other freedom is the most important thing. And giving yourself freedom- to change, think differently, and want whatever you want. Accept yourself as who you are and then you’ll accept the other person. That’s something I have learned about any successful relationship.”

About Vikram Vedha

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office at the global level. Directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The film hit the theatres on September 30.

