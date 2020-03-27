Radhika Apte leaves fans concerned as she visits the hospital during quarantine period; See PHOTO

Radhika Apte has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sitting inside a hospital. This has left many of her fans concerned about her health. Check out the picture.

Radhika Apte is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses of the Bollywood film industry. She has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films over the past few years including Padman, Badlapur, Andhadhun, and many others. The actress has a massive fan following on social media wherein she keeps on sharing bits and pieces of her personal and professional life from time to time. However, Radhika’s recent social media post has left many of her fans and well-wishers concerned for her.

The actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle some time back in which she is seen sitting at some hospital wearing a mask and sunglasses. As soon as she shared this on the photo-sharing app, many of her fans have shown concern for her health in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped the entire nation. However, Radhika has assured everyone in the same post by mentioning that she has just come for a normal hospital visit and that she is safe and quarantined.

Check out Radhika Apte’s post below:

The actress shared a picture of herself diving underwater just a few hours before posting the picture of her hospital visit. On the work front, the talented actress has appeared in many popular web shows including Ghoul and Sacred Games. She has a few more interesting projects coming up this year and fans are eagerly waiting to know the same. As we all know, all the production processes of the entertainment industry have been stalled due to the COVID-19 scare, we guess we would have to wait a little more time to see Radhika on the silver screen again.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Radhika Apte shares her experience travelling to the UK from India)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More