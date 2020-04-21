Radhika Apte is locked down in the middle of the ocean and it will make you extremely jealous

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Radhika Apte is not in India at the moment and is making sure to put that to full use. She shared a bikini-clad picture of herself along with her scuba diving equipment.

Bollywood celebrities are locked up inside their homes in Mumbai and have been sharing what their day often looks like on social media. While some are busy cooking and cleaning, actress Radhika Apte has taken made full use of her lockdown mode and is busy scuba diving in the middle of the ocean. The 'Sacred Games' actress is not in India at the moment and is making sure to put that to full use. Our best bet remains that Radhika is currently with her husband Benedict Taylor.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a bikini-clad picture of herself along with her scuba diving equipment. Radhika was all smiles in the photo as she flaunted it for the camera. The photo is breathtaking as one can seen the clear blue ocean in the background. The caption on Radhika's photo read, "Loving the locked down #mindgames #nocoronaintheocean #sociallydistantdivingdesire #dreamingoftheocean."

Check out Radhika's photo below:

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma was one of the first celebs to comment on Radhika's photo. He wrote, "Wow. Thanks for making us feel like shit." In these trying times, even a simple walk on the street would make one jump with excitement. Imagine being in the middle of the ocean. On the work front, the talented actress has appeared in many popular web shows including Ghoul and Sacred Games and has a few projects in the pipeline.

