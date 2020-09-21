  1. Home
Radhika Apte, Mahie Gill & others back Anurag Kashyap post Payal Ghosh's allegation of sexual misconduct

Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment on Saturday. Now, numerous celebs from Bollywood have come out in the filmmaker's support.
46286 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 12:54 am
Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassmentRadhika Apte, Mahie Gill & others back Anurag Kashyap post Payal Ghosh's allegation of sexual misconduct
A few days back, Anurag Kashyap made headlines post his sarcastic conversation with Kangana Ranaut on Twitter. Now, the Gangs of Wasseypur director has created a buzz on media yet again but for an entirely different reason. Payal Ghosh has accused him of sexual harassment this Saturday. She has reportedly stated that the filmmaker forced himself on her a few years back. Ghosh’s lawyer has stated that she will also file an official complaint against Kashyap on the aforementioned charges.

The actress will file this complaint at the Oshiwada police station in Mumbai on 21st September. Meanwhile, some of the celebs from Bollywood have come out in support of Anurag Kashyap post Payal Ghosh’s allegations against him. For instance, Radhika Apte has shared a post on Instagram in which she has talked about feeling immensely secure in his presence. Meanwhile, Mahie Gill, while talking to ETimes has said that she has known Kashyap for a long time and that he can never speak like that to any actors.

Among others who have backed the Bombay Velvet producer is Sayani Gupta of Four More Shots fame. The actress even takes an indirect jibe at certain sections for appropriating someone’s death for personal vendetta. Gulshan Devaiah, on the other hand, has stated that he has immense support for Anurag Kashyap who has done more for outsiders than others who are ‘fussing’ about nepotism. Actress Anjana Sukhani has also tweeted saying that Kashyap can never harass or misbehave with women.

