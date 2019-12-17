Radhika Apte opens up on the #MeToo movement in Bollywood; Says, 'It came and went, but little changed'

Radhika Apte feels the #MeToo movement came and went in Bollywood but little changed in the industry.

Radhika Apte, known for her incredible roles in Bollywood films and web series, recently expressed her views on the MeToo movement in India. Speaking of Bollywood, the actress feels that the movement came and went but things remained unchanged on the whole. The movement began in Hollywood and slowly gained momentum in India where a number of renowned names in the industry were called out in the wake of the same. However, when asked about the things she dislikes about this decade, Radhika Apte feels disappointed as she feels that the MeToo movement which deserved more awareness, was shrugged off midway.

The Andhadhun actress feels that irrespective of a lot of things coming out, largely, the things have not changed. She says it is disappointing to see the movement dying out. Radhika also commented on pay disparity in the industry. She feels that the industry lacks pay parity and quotes an example saying that it exists even among male and female characters who are not the protagonists. Even though it has no connection with the Box Office numbers, she says that if an actor plays a father on screen, he gets more paid than the artist who plays the mother.

However, she likes the growing women representation on the sets. Radhika takes pride in female directors, writers, producers, editors and cinematographers taking over in the industry and sees it as a good sign.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika is soon going to be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Shoot The Piano Player releasing on October 9, 2020. She is also to feature in Honey Trehan directorial Raat Akeli Hai, releasing on October 31, 2021.

