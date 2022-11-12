Radhika Apte opens up on losing roles to ‘younger actresses’: ‘It is a fact'

Radhika Apte is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. She is nowadays busy promoting her film Monica, O My Darling which is airing on Netflix nowadays. This film stars Apte in the lead role alongside actors Rajkummar Rao , and Huma Qureshi . During the ongoing promotions of the film, Apte opened up on losing commercial films to younger actors and added how she feels about the same.

Before we deep dive into what exactly she said, let us recall what Apte had said earlier this year that had grabbed headlines. Earlier in 2022, Radhika told Hindustan Times, “What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies.”

Referring to this statement, Radhika was recently asked about facing rejection because the other actors get valued more to which she told interviewer Siddharth Kannan, “There’s truth to this, but it becomes sensationalized and it changes its tonality. Age is a factor and you cannot deny the fact that people want younger actresses in bigger commercial films; it’s just a fact, a younger or conventional image that they want. There have been days where you are told that ‘yeah you don’t have xyz’ and we need xyz. You can see the number of surgeries people do. There is an image that we are chasing and not just in India, across the globe, which a lot of women are fighting against it.”

Radhika Apte and her take on brand promotions and more

In a hope that things get better with time, the actor said, “Brands are promoting men and women of all ages, sizes and it’s happening. But, there was a time when I did struggle with that and I know a lot of people who do, that is a fact. It’s upto you, people succumb to it and they start getting things done to themselves. It’s a very vulnerable position,” added Radhika and said it has never put her in the same spot.”

Monica, O My Darling is a crime comedy thriller film directed by Vasan Bala and was released on Netflix on November 11 this year.

