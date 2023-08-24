Radhika Apte opens up on Yashica Dutt's claim of using her work in Made In Heaven 2; says, 'I strongly feel...'

Made In Heaven Season 2, one of the most-awaited web series was scheduled to be released on August 10 at midnight but was released early on August 9 on Prime Video. Since its release, the web series has garnered lots of love, appreciation, and applause from fans as well as critics. Even though it received praise, Episode 8 titled The Heart Skipped a Beat, starring Radhika Apte as a Dalit woman called Pallavi Menke has been grabbing headlines for the past few days. Author Yashica Dutt made an allegation of claiming her work without consent or giving proper credit. After Zoya Akhtar and others rubbished the claim by releasing a statement, now, Radhika broke her silence on the same matter.

Radhika Apte opens up on Yashica Dutt's claim of using her work in Made In Heaven 2

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Radhika Apte opened up on Dalit author Yashica Dutt slamming the makers claiming that they showed “a version of my life on screen without permission or credit" in Made In Heaven 2. The actress said that the issue that has been shown in the series cannot be turned down due to the conflict.

She added, "I strongly feel that no matter what both the parties are talking about and feeling, I know for a fact that neither of them (makers of the show and the author) want the good effects or the good consequences of this episode to be diminished even for a minute."

Stressing the point of how one should concentrate on the broader picture, Radhika straightforwardly said, "They both are on the same side when it comes to championing the cause and saying that it is a great thing that an episode about this issue has come on a mainstream platform, and it shouldn’t be canceled or should be banned. It should be only looked at positively. We are all on the same side in the end."

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Quint, Yashica Dutt expressed her disappointment after receiving the response from Made In Heaven 2 brushing off her claims. The author said, “I'm still processing it, but I would like to say that it's very disappointing. I feel that the tone of the response comes from a very condescending and calculated place."

