Radhika Apte reveals she and hubby Benedict Taylor didn’t want to have children; 'We don't even know how to dress a baby'

On October 16, 2024, actress Radhika Apte announced her pregnancy by proudly displaying her baby bump at the BFI London Film Festival. Rather than following the trend of sharing pregnancy news through creative Instagram posts, Radhika opted for a more traditional approach with her red carpet appearance. In a recent interview, the Ghoul actress shared that she and her husband, Benedict Taylor, didn't want to have children, humorously noting, "We don’t even know how to dress a baby."

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Radhika Apte mentioned that she initially thought her baby bump might go unnoticed, but it turned out to be too prominent. She added that, without the premiere, her pregnancy might have remained unknown, as she had no intention of posting an announcement online.

Radhika emphasized that such matters were personal, stating she wouldn't have shared the news of either her pregnancy or the birth of her child on social media.

The Andhadhun actress shared that she and her husband, London-based musician Benedict Taylor, had never really planned to have children. However, she described their initial reaction to the pregnancy as “a funny story,” explaining that they were in shock and denial until about two weeks ago.

She humorously added that they don’t even know how to dress a baby, but acknowledged that it has finally started to sink in for them.

The actress revealed that having children was never part of her plan, making the experience quite an unexpected twist and a significant turning point in her life. She explained that the adjustment took time, as she had never considered what pregnancy entails or the physical and emotional changes it brings.

She noted that there is a lot of sacredness around pregnancy that can sometimes obscure the reality, as many people don’t openly discuss how challenging it can be. According to her, pregnancy is not universally easy or enjoyable, as everyone’s experience varies, and for her, it has been a difficult journey.

Radhika Apte emphasized the psychological and physical preparation needed, particularly for someone with an active lifestyle.

Reflecting on her first trimester, she described facing severe bloating, constipation, and nausea, all while filming in 40-degree heat for three months straight.

Apte shared feeling frustrated by people advising her to “be happy” because she was expecting, as she was already dealing with significant physical and emotional challenges, which made her want to “punch them.”

