Radhika Apte says pandemic made her question film choices: Felt in a rat race, want to do what makes me happy

Radhika Apte, who once ruled the streaming giant by starring in several Indian web series at a given time, has been missing from the space. Her fans have also made note of it and are expecting her to return soon. However, for Radhika, the actress reveals that the last two years in the pandemic have given her a new perspective.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Radhika revealed that she is now selecting film projects only which make her feel challenged. "The makers, script and characters are important when you give your nod to a project. As an artiste, I want to be challenged, discover new people and new emotions. But above all else, the priority is to seek what’s inspiring," Radhika said.

The actress, who shuffles between the UK and India, has four films this year namely Forensic, Vikram Vedha, Mrs Undercover and Monica O My Darling. When asked if she is trying to strike a balance between commercial and offbeat cinema, Radhika added, "The pandemic has given me a (new) perspective. I felt that I was just a part of the rat race. I did things because they had to be (done), (thinking) these are my (prime) years as an actor. But now, I want to do what makes me happy. I want to learn, and I am gravitating towards parts I have never done before."

Well, we cannot wait to see the actress and her impressive performances on the big screen!

