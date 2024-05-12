Radhika Apte starrer Sister Midnight to premiere at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight 2024; WATCH sneak peek

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024 is just around the corner. The Directors’ Fortnight is the independent section that runs parallel to the main festival. This year’s selection brings in wonderful news for India as the Radhika Apte starrer Sister Midnight is set to premiere at the sidebar.

The actress recently shared a sneak peek from the comedy, giving viewers a glimpse into what’s in store for them.

Sister Midnight starring Radhika Apte set for the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight debut

Recently, Radhika Apte took to Instagram to share a brief clip from her upcoming movie, Sister Midnight. The film is set in Mumbai and revolves around her character, Uma, a newly married woman. It is apparently set to be a revenge film.

In the caption alongside her Instagram post, Radhika wrote, “Sneaky peek at Sister Midnight premiering at Director’s Fortnight Cannes on May 19th! #sistermidnight #quinzaine2024.”

Have a look at Radhika’s post!

Sister Midnight stars Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, and Smita Tambe in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Karan Kandhari.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per the Directors’ Fortnight (Quinzaine des cinéastes) website, says, “An arranged marriage in Mumbai: the husband is limp and spineless and, once the wife arrives in the marital hovel, she assumes a particularly crude form of misanthropy. Trapped in the hell of coupledom, Uma is transformed into a disturbing and ruthless figure, giving free rein to her own feral impulses.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Apart from having its world premiere on May 19, the film is in competition for the Caméra d'Or Award.

More about India at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2024, in Cannes, France. All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, has become the first Indian film to be selected for the ‘In Competition’ section in 30 years.

22 films chosen for the Main Competition section will be competing for the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the film festival.

Many renowned Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sobhita Dhulipala, will be walking the red carpet at Cannes.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: When and where to watch 77th edition of international event