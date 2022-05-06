Radhika Apte on why she dislikes rapid-fire rounds: People ask you some ridiculous questions

Radhika Apte has dissed rapid fire rounds in one of her recent interviews. Radhika is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. She has proved her acting prowess on the big screen and digital platforms several times. Her performances have brought her admiration, praise, and love from audience and critics alike. The actress is known to be quite frank and candid in her interviews. Speaking of which, in a recent interview, Radhika dissed on rapid fires saying that people usually ask some ‘ridiculous’ questions.

Radhika was recently in a conversation with Brut where she participated in a rapid-fire round. She was asked questions like a superpower she would like to have, the kind of gift she likes getting, one thing she loves and hates about Mumbai, the work she’s most proud of, one actor from the Indian film industry who inspires her, one Bollywood song she loves dancing on, take-away or dining out, her biggest pet peeve, and something that spends most money on.

The AndhaDhun actress answered all of these questions promptly. When the round ended, she was quite relieved and said, “Normally, what happens is people on rapid fire ask you some ridiculous questions, like, ‘this person or that person’. You can’t pick like...’two actors you have worked with – this person or that person? What is this? What are we, teenagers?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes, Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Forensic with Vikrant Massey, Monica, On My Darling with Rajkummar Rao, Mrs. Undercover, and Made in Heaven 2.

