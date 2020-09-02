Radhika Apte works on projects where she feels connected to the character
Radhika has acted in films such as "Badlapur", "Phobia", "Pad Man" and "Andhadhun", but her name is often associated with an OTT platform, thanks to her roles in "Lust Stories", "Sacred Games" and "Ghoul".
"I have always chosen a project basis of how deeply I feel connected to the character and storyline. I have never chosen a project because of a platform," she said.
Talking about her preferences, Radhika shared: "I don't have any preference, I like both theatre and cinema they have their own charm and own things to appreciate."
The actress made her directorial debut with "The Sleepwalkers".
On the acting front, she will be next be seen in her international project "A Call To Spy", as a real-life character of the spy Noor Inayat Khan.
