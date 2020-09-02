  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Radhika Apte works on projects where she feels connected to the character

Actress Radhika Apte has revealed her process of choosing projects. For her, the platform does not matter.
1477 reads Mumbai
Radhika Apte works on projects where she feels connected to the character Radhika Apte works on projects where she feels connected to the character
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Radhika has acted in films such as "Badlapur", "Phobia", "Pad Man" and "Andhadhun", but her name is often associated with an OTT platform, thanks to her roles in "Lust Stories", "Sacred Games" and "Ghoul".

"I have always chosen a project basis of how deeply I feel connected to the character and storyline. I have never chosen a project because of a platform," she said.

Talking about her preferences, Radhika shared: "I don't have any preference, I like both theatre and cinema they have their own charm and own things to appreciate."

The actress made her directorial debut with "The Sleepwalkers".

On the acting front, she will be next be seen in her international project "A Call To Spy", as a real-life character of the spy Noor Inayat Khan.

Also Read: Radhika Apte wants to work as a Director in the future

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement