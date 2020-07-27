  1. Home
Radhika Madan borrows a few lines from the film 'Ajnabee' for a new post

After taking inspiration from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan a while back, actress Radhika Madan has now turned to an old Hindi song featuring Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bobby Deol for a caption on her new post.
Radhika Madan borrows a few lines from the film 'Ajnabee' for a new postRadhika Madan borrows a few lines from the film 'Ajnabee' for a new post
Radhika took to Instagram, where she posted a boomerang clip of herself dressed in a metallic gold dress. For the caption, Radhika borrowed a few lines from the song "Kaun main haan tum" in the 2001 thriller "Ajnabee". She wrote: "Kaun mai?! Haan tum."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kaun mai?! Haan tum

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

Earlier this month, Radhika wrote a few lines of the hit song "Oh oh jaane jaana" from Salman Khan's 1998 superhit, "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" for a caption on social media. The actress was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

IANS

