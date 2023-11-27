Radhika Madan dishes boss lady vibes in Alexander McQueen black suit at Emmy Awards

Radhika Madan is one of the few actresses who have successfully transitioned from television to film. Since the transition, she has acted in several acclaimed films and has worked with some interesting directors. Recently, the actress turned heads with her amazing outfit at the International Emmy Awards 2023. Let's find out more about this.

Radhika Madan shines in black outfit

Radhika Madan recently graced the red carpet at the International Emmy Awards 2023. The Sanaa actress looked absolutely stunning as she donned a black suit by renowned designer Alexander McQueen. Her lovely outfit was accompanied by a black tie and white shirt and it oozed a mesmerizing look. The classy outfit proved that the actress also has a strong fashion sense apart from her acting skills.

Check out her pictures!

Radhika Madan on Sanaa getting standing ovation at IFFI

Radhika Madan starrer Sanaa received a standing ovation at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). In a statement, the actress shared her excitement about the warm response. She said, “I was waiting impatiently to share Sanaa with my fellow Indians, and the love and reception it received at IFFI is truly heartwarming. I was extremely grateful when Sanaa received a standing ovation at Tallinn last year as well, but the feeling was out of the world when my own people loved it so much!"

Radhika presented her film at the Tallinn Film Festival last year and also became the first Indian actress to join its jury members. She was also the youngest jury member of the prestigious International Emmy Awards in New York. Talking about these feats, she wrote: “It's not just about presenting a film; it's about representing the evolving landscape of Indian cinema worldwide. The hectic schedule is a small price to pay for the privilege of showcasing our stories on such esteemed platforms."

Workwise, Radhika was recently seen in the mystery film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. She will be next seen in Sanaa and in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar.

