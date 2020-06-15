Radhika Madan expresses grief over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Says ‘He inspired many actors like me’

Radhika Madan mourned Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and stated that his transition from television and Bollywood has been inspirational for many people.

Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away on Sunday and his unfortunate demise has left a void in the industry which can never be filled. The Chhichhore actor was a heartthrob of the nation and was always known for his charming looks, contagious smile, hard work and dedication. His journey from television to silver screen has been inspirational and he was synonymous to everyone who dreamed to make it big in the showbiz. While several celebrities have paid their condolences on social media, Radhika Madan also expressed her grief over the actor’s demise and stated that Sushant has been gone too soon.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the actor, Radhika wrote that his transition from being a tv star to being a superstar of Bollywood has paved ways for several small screen actors. In fact, the Angrezi Medium actress also recalled how she used to give Sushant’s example while she was venturing into Bollywood and even called him an inspiration. “I remember when I was transitioning from television to movies people always used to say don’t do it, it's tough out there, your show was a hit already so why do you want to start from scratch again? And I remember always giving them Sushant's example. He made it look possible..achievable. He inspired many actors like me. Gone too soon. RIP,” she wrote.

To note, Radhika, who was a renowned name in telly world made her debut in Bollywood with Pataakha. She was recently seen in Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium.

Take a look at Radhika Madan’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

For the unversed, Sushant had made his acting debut with Star Plus’ romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. However, he got his share of fame with Zee TV’s popular family drama Pavitra Rishta following which he ventured into Bollywood in 2013 with Kai Po Che.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying cricket in THIS throwback video will leave you overwhelmed; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×