Radhika Madan finally flies back to Delhi to be with her family amid lockdown: Mai aa rahi hu Maa

Radhika Madan, who hails from Delhi and lives alone in Mumbai, decided to head home and shared a picture of herself from the Mumbai airport. Check it out below.

As air operations resumed on Monday and domestic flights resumed, thousands of stranded passengers made their way back home. One of them was actress Radhika Madan who flew back to Delhi to be with her parents amid the lockdown. As Maharashtra witnesses rising cases every single with Mumbai being the highest, it is unsure when the situation in the city would go back to normal. As of Tuesday, the state had crossed the 50,000 mark amid worrying concerns on how the government plans to control it.

Radhika, who hails from Delhi and lives alone in Mumbai, decided to head home and shared a picture of herself from the Mumbai airport. Dressed in a white kurta set, the Angrezi Medium actress donned yellow gloves and a face shield along with a black mask. However, Radhika was all smiles and even flashed the victory sign. Captioning the photo, Radhika wrote, "Mai aa rahi hu Maa...#homebound #travelsafe #airportlook."

Check out the photo below:

Radhika Madan is probably one of the few Bollywood celebrities to fly first and head back home. Scores of Radhika's friends commented on her photo and wished the actress a safe journey. Television actor said, "Stay safe dear..I can picture ur reaction when u see her." Whereas, Radhika's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala wrote, "Safe Travels," and so did Sanjay Kapoor. Just last month, Radhika had even shared a photo of her video call with her mum and dad. "Paas reh ke bhi thi doorii *aaa aaa* Jaane kaisi thi majboori *aa aaaa* #covidtimes #maapapa," the actress had written.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×