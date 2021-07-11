Radhika Madan gets candid about her Bollywood journey, always wanted to grow up and do 'shaadi'

Humans Of Bombay shared the Bollywood journey of actress Radhika Madan. From being a kid with unibrow to turning into a glamourous actress, here's what her motto in life has been.

We have all heard from time to time that the best and greatest form of love is self-love. But how often do we practise it? Most of us become prey to unwanted comparisons, impractical beauty standards, etc., since childhood. But, very few people love themselves like anything, and nothing can hamper their love. And, certainly, one of them is Radhika Madan. The Angrezi Medium actress has carved a niche for herself in this industry and proved several times that she is not just a pretty face but a powerhouse of talent. But, did you know as a kid, when the diva was asked what she really wanted to do after growing up, her reply used to be 'Shaadi'.

Well, Radhika recently got featured on the Instagram page of Official Humans Of Bombay. This page is quite popular amongst the masses and is known for highlighting the journey of people towards their success, as well as their struggle. We generally always tend to see the brighter side of any actor's life, but hardly anyone ever focuses on the hardships that they had to face to reach the place where they are. The Angrezi Medium actress revealed that she was nowhere close to looking good when she was young and never got any boys' attention. No one had thought that a girl with unibrows could make it big in Bollywood. But here she is!

The Official Humans Of Bombay Page has narrated Radhika Madan's journey from being a kid who wanted to grow up and get married, to being one of our Bollywood industry's most talented and rising actresses.

The post is captioned as, "As a kid, I was happy in my own world doing my own thing; I was a queen. I was really mischievous & would sometimes even puncture tyres for fun! Growing up, I had a unibrow & hardly got attention from boys, but I didn’t care; I felt I was pretty. And whenever anyone asked, ‘What do you want to do when you grow up?’ I’d say, ‘Shaadi’! I loved the taamjham! But I became passionate about dancing & dreamt of going to Broadway. My parents were supportive.”

The caption further read, “At 17, I auditioned for a TV show & within 3 days I was in Bombay, shooting. But it was tough. I barely got time to sleep, which led to me gaining a few kilos. ⠀

Then, I heard rumours about me getting replaced & that pushed me to explore my limits. So I began working out & lost myself to my character. And I realised, this is my high…this is what I want to do! I got more TV offers, but I told myself, ‘You’re only 19, if you choose comfort, you’ll get stuck.’ So, I quit TV to do films. I began auditioning, but I faced rejections.”

“I was told I needed to have a particular shape & size, & that I needed surgery. But mujhe toh main bahut sahi lagti hun. Who are these people to tell me I’m not pretty? ⠀

But for the next 1.5 years I didn’t get work. It's easy to doubt yourself at such a time, but I knew the journey is more important than the destination. So I made an effort to enjoy my auditions! Soon, I signed my first film as other projects followed,” continued reading the post.

“I remember I’d gained 12 kgs for a role to look older, & I auditioned for a 17-year-old character, both in a month! But I had only one motto–just have fun! That audition turned out to be one of my best & I got the part!.”

For all those who do not practise self-love, here is what Radhika Madan has to say, “I think the key is to love yourself fiercely because what you see in yourself is what others see in you. If I’d been insecure, people would’ve fed on that fear. So whether it’s as a kid who didn't care about her unibrow or an adult who thinks her height is cute, I celebrated my imperfections. I know I don't have to fit someone else’s definition of perfection–I’m imperfectly perfect & I love it!”⠀

