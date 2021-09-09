Radhika Madan gets trolled for her attire while promoting Shiddat with Sunny Kaushal

Celebrities are often surveilled by netizens and fans online. Every move, statement, outfit goes through a rigid approval process from online users and followers. Speaking of which, recently Bollywood actress Radhika Madan had to face an army of trolls, who did not approve of the attire she wore at the promotions of her upcoming film, Shiddat.

This afternoon, Radhika Madan was promoting her upcoming film Shiddat along with co star Sunny Kaushal. Radhika donned a unique black crop top paired with a checked high-waisted pants with a slit detailing at the bottom. She wore high heels and opted for minimal make up. She kept her hair loose with a neat middle parting. Co actor Sunny Kaushal was dressed in casuals, and both of them posed for pictures in front of the media. A paparazzi account shared the video on its Instagram space. However, Radhika’s look did not get the approval of netizens and they expressed their opinions without any inhibitions as well.

One user wrote, “What is she wearing???”, while another commented, “She is so uncomfortable in the dress saaf dekh rha h”. A third one said, “Our Indian culture has gone slowly slowly”.

Take a look at the video:

Have a look at the comments under the video:

Talking about the film, Shiddat Journey Beyond Love is an upcoming Hindi language film directed by Kunal Deshmukh and starring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films and will be released on a streaming platform on October 1st.