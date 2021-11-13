Radhika Madan on getting signed for Angrezi Medium by producer Dinesh Vijan despite gaining 12kgs for Pataakha

Radhika Madan is one of the busiest actresses working in Hindi cinema currently. The actress was recently seen in a power-packed love story ‘Shiddat’ costarring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Radhika expressed gratitude towards producer Dinesh Vijan who also produced Irrfan Khan-led ‘Angrezi Medium’. Radhika initiated her career in Bollywood alongside Sanya Malhotra in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Pataakha’ where she played a village girl always at loggerheads with her sister. Radhika revealed that she gained 12 kgs for the part and got tanned still got signed by Dinesh for Angrezi Medium.

Radhika said, “Especially Dinu (Dinesh Vijan, producer of Shiddat and Angrezi Medium) When he gave me Angrexi Medium, I had just done Pataakha, gained 12kgs for it, played a village girl with a tan and what not. He saw something in me. I am really grateful to all my producers and directors. I came from nowhere, I didn’t have anything to give them apart from my talent and passion.” Radhika also spoke about being an outsider to the film industry and said, “People who are not from the film industry, they don’t have anything to lose. They are kind of fearless, and like ‘I am going to give it my all anyway’ If it doesn’t work out, nobody will say anything.”

Radhika also spoke about wrapping her mind around everything that comes with being an actor in showbusiness and said, “Now I am accustomed to everything. I have seen it all”.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan & Radhika Madan prove they are the OG 90s kids as ‘filmy meets filmier’ in this fun video