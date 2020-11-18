Radhika Madan happily enjoys a beach day as she poses by the seaside; See PHOTOS

Radhika Madan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few gorgeous pictures of herself. Check them out.

Radhika Madan is an avid social media user. She loves to entertain her fans with her interesting posts. The actress often shares stunning pictures and videos on her Instagram handle to keep the fans updated with day-to-day activities. However, her captions always steal the show. Recently, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few gorgeous pictures wherein she can be seen enjoying a beach day as she poses happily by a seaside.

Radhika can be seen donning a white shirt paired with denim shorts and a stylish sunglass. She opts for a messy hair look and is looking absolutely beautiful in the pictures. While sharing the same, Radhika writes, “Seas the day,” followed by a wave emoji. A few days back, Radhika shared a picture wherein she can be seen posing with a jet ski. The actress captioned the photo as: “Main Ladki Po Po Po.” Radhika keeps borrowing lines from film dialogues, songs and even memes for her photo captions.

Take a look at Radhika Madan’s latest picture here:

Radhika will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Shiddat which also stars , Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal. It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of Jannat fame.

In a recent interview with the IANS, the actress opened about her role in her upcoming film. She said "In my upcoming film Shiddat, I am essaying the role of a swimmer. Honestly, I didn't know swimming before signing the project. I learnt it now.” The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the final film of the late Irrfan Khan and also the last Bollywood release before the lockdown. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Patakha in 2018.

Credits :Radhika Madan Instagram

